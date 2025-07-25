Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

