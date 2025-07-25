Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

