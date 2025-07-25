EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,720,000 after buying an additional 743,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 643,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $78,838,000 after buying an additional 638,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

