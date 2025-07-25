Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) vs. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Critical Comparison

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of FGI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 9.29% 12.08% 7.83% FGI Industries -1.06% 1.73% 0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $646.22 million 1.16 $63.82 million $2.25 13.12 FGI Industries $131.82 million 0.06 -$1.20 million ($0.15) -5.20

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and FGI Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ethan Allen Interiors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ethan Allen Interiors and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 2 0 0 2.00 FGI Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGI Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats FGI Industries on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. It operates a network of design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

