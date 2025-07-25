Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 34,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPM opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.38. The company has a market capitalization of $824.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

