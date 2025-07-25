EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 14,360 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $357,133.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,971.80. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $347,512.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $338,034.40.

EverQuote stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

