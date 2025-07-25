Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

