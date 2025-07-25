Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 763.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 364,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

