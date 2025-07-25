Financial Contrast: Spirits Capital (SSCC) vs. Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Spirits Capital N/A -$5.59 million -31.71
Spirits Capital Competitors $144.66 billion $869.03 million 23.20

Spirits Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A
Spirits Capital Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Summary

Spirits Capital peers beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

