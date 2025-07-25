Financial Contrast: Spirits Capital (SSCC) vs. Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirits Capital
|N/A
|-$5.59 million
|-31.71
|Spirits Capital Competitors
|$144.66 billion
|$869.03 million
|23.20
Spirits Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Spirits Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirits Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spirits Capital Competitors
|4.89%
|7.40%
|4.06%
Summary
Spirits Capital peers beat Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Spirits Capital
Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Spirits Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirits Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.