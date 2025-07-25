First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11,049.32 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.