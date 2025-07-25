FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 148 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $824.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.