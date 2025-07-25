Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $293.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Shares of FLUT opened at $300.08 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $309.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion and a PE ratio of 103.83.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,463.08. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

