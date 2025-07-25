Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Flywire worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Flywire Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,779.60. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

