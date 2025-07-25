Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 401.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

