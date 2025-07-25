FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Lifted by Stifel Canada

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Orla Mining Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 191.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

