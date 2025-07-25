Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 58,829 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $694,182.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,846,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,594,541. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 43 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $505.68.

On Friday, July 18th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,172 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $13,782.72.

On Thursday, July 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 24,033 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $284,070.06.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,718 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $601,480.34.

On Thursday, July 10th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,896 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,735,304.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $3,330,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,865 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $570,515.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,515,661.96.

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $1,743,750.00.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.01. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

