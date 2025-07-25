GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading 2.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $269.05 and last traded at $269.42. Approximately 1,232,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,239,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

