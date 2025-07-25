Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,036 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Gen Digital worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,184,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 736,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,499,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 417,206 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,116,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,558 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEN

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.