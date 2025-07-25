Guardant Health Q1 EPS Forecast Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $82,349,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $130,512.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $903,546. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $157,573.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,503. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,082,238. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.