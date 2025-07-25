GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 407,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.94. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

