GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 288.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

RACE opened at $515.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.46. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $518.79.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

