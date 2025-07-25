GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after acquiring an additional 569,722 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

