GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE MUSA opened at $427.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.44 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.