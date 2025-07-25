GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4%

SLB stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

