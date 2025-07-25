Head to Head Analysis: Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) vs. OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR)

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OnKure Therapeutics and Nuvalent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OnKure Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Nuvalent 0 0 10 2 3.17

OnKure Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,264.28%. Nuvalent has a consensus target price of $119.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given OnKure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OnKure Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.0% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Nuvalent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OnKure Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Nuvalent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OnKure Therapeutics and Nuvalent”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OnKure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$52.67 million ($5.26) -0.45 Nuvalent N/A N/A -$260.76 million ($4.39) -18.70

Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OnKure Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OnKure Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvalent has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OnKure Therapeutics and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OnKure Therapeutics N/A -49.13% -45.72% Nuvalent N/A -31.35% -29.27%

Summary

Nuvalent beats OnKure Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer. It is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

