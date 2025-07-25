Head-To-Head Contrast: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movado Group and Brilliant Earth Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $653.38 million 0.56 $18.36 million $0.80 20.62 Brilliant Earth Group $422.16 million 0.37 $540,000.00 ($0.01) -158.00

Volatility & Risk

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group. Brilliant Earth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movado Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Movado Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliant Earth Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Movado Group and Brilliant Earth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brilliant Earth Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Movado Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.94%. Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Brilliant Earth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Movado Group and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 2.78% 5.10% 3.39% Brilliant Earth Group 0.53% 0.81% 0.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Movado Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.5% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Movado Group beats Brilliant Earth Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

