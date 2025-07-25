Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551,726 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.93 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

