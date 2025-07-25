Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MSFT opened at $510.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.84.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.14.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

