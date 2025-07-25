Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) CFO Steven E. Voskuil Sells 5,000 Shares

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE HSY opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Hershey by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

