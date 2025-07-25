Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Free Report) by 1,596.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,039 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.08% of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HERZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund by 1,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,605,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HERZ opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.10.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

