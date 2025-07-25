HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in STERIS by 31.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

STE opened at $227.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

