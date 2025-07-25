HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Insider Activity at Neonc Technologies

In related news, President Amir F. Heshmatpour acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,213.70. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 1,760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,691,200. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Delshad purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $399,338.20. This trade represents a 9.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,678 shares of company stock worth $206,084 in the last 90 days.

Neonc Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ NTHI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

About Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

