HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,140 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

