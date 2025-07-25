HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stifel Financial by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $110.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.