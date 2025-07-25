HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Entegris Stock Down 0.5%

ENTG stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.