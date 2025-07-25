HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $13.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,357,154.20. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 208,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,882,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,299,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,793,329.16. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,802 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
