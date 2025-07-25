HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $222.01 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

