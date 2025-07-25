HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Biogen by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $236.48.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. HSBC cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.37.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

