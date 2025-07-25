HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.83 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 74.89, a current ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

