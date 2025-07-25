HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,920,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 2,657,726 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,010.96. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

