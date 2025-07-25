HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,196 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.35.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.



