HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after purchasing an additional 571,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,395,000 after acquiring an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $176,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.