HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after buying an additional 156,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,475,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,522,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.63 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

