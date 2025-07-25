HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Pentair by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.46.

Pentair Trading Down 0.7%

PNR stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

