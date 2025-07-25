HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

