HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,519,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $164.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

