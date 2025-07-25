HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $67,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 250.0% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $43,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,545,313.63. This represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $3,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,714.52. This trade represents a 59.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867,653 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

