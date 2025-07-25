HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

