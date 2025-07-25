HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Celestica stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $173.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

