HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

